Arrest made during Douglas County process server call

(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on Thursday after a Process Server came to a home to serve civil papers.

Carlos Rodriguez was booked on charges of terroristic threats and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. The person made eye contact with Rodriguez and announced that he was with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office while trying to serve papers at a residence near North 25th Ave and Mary Street.

Officers say Rodriguez walked away for a second and came back to the door with a shotgun, racked a round into the chamber, pointed at the server, and told him to get off his property. The server left and called 911, fearing for his safety.

OPD and members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Division came to the scene and set up a perimeter around the residence. When preparing to make contact with Rodriguez, he came out of the home with his hands in the air at 9:45 a.m.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and police found a pump-style pellet gun and a shotgun inside the house when a search was conducted.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

