2021 Omaha Primary Election voter guide

Find your polling place or ballot drop box, and get a quick look at the mayoral candidates.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha voters are already casting their ballots for the city’s primary election — or will be soon.

Early voters who want to vote in person have until 5 p.m. Monday to do so. The Election Commission office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for early voting.

Those with mailed ballots have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deposit them in an official ballot drop box or at the Election Commission office. Anyone who has not received their ballot should check its status online.

Tracking your mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission.
Tracking your mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission.(WOWT)

Ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

  1. City/County Building: 1819 Farnam St.
  2. South Omaha Library: 2808 Q St.
  3. Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Ave.
  4. Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam streets
  5. Goodwill: 4805 N. 72nd St.
  6. Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main St., Ralston
  7. Asian Market: 321 N. 76th St.
  8. Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N. 90th Str.
  9. Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W. Center Road
  10. Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W. Maple Road
  11. Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S. 159th Ave.
  12. Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific streets
  13. Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Mayoral candidate profiles

This election’s big race is the mayoral primary. 6 News talked with each of the candidates about their vision for the city. Below is a quick review:

Mark Gudgel

Jasmine Harris

RJ Neary

Kimara Snipes

Jean Stothert

