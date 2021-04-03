2021 Omaha Primary Election voter guide
Find your polling place or ballot drop box, and get a quick look at the mayoral candidates.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha voters are already casting their ballots for the city’s primary election — or will be soon.
Early voters who want to vote in person have until 5 p.m. Monday to do so. The Election Commission office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for early voting.
Those with mailed ballots have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deposit them in an official ballot drop box or at the Election Commission office. Anyone who has not received their ballot should check its status online.
Ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:
- City/County Building: 1819 Farnam St.
- South Omaha Library: 2808 Q St.
- Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Ave.
- Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam streets
- Goodwill: 4805 N. 72nd St.
- Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main St., Ralston
- Asian Market: 321 N. 76th St.
- Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N. 90th Str.
- Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W. Center Road
- Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W. Maple Road
- Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S. 159th Ave.
- Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific streets
- Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn
Mayoral candidate profiles
This election’s big race is the mayoral primary. 6 News talked with each of the candidates about their vision for the city. Below is a quick review:
Mark Gudgel
Jasmine Harris
RJ Neary
Kimara Snipes
Jean Stothert
