2021 Omaha Primary Election voter guide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha voters are already casting their ballots for the city’s primary election — or will be soon.

Early voters who want to vote in person have until 5 p.m. Monday to do so. The Election Commission office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for early voting.

Those with mailed ballots have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deposit them in an official ballot drop box or at the Election Commission office. Anyone who has not received their ballot should check its status online.

Tracking your mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission. (WOWT)

Ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam St. South Omaha Library: 2808 Q St. Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Ave. Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam streets Goodwill: 4805 N. 72nd St. Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main St., Ralston Asian Market: 321 N. 76th St. Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N. 90th Str. Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W. Center Road Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W. Maple Road Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S. 159th Ave. Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific streets Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Mayoral candidate profiles

This election’s big race is the mayoral primary. 6 News talked with each of the candidates about their vision for the city. Below is a quick review:

“When I talk to my high school seniors, they don’t tell me they aren’t smart enough to go to college — they know they are. It’s that they’re afraid of debt. They’ve seen what debt can do to people. And they don’t want that — and I can respect that.”

“You have to get uncomfortable to create change. Change is always uncomfortable. But in order for everyone to have an Omaha that’s going to work, we need to open up the uncomfortableness and start digging into how we can create change and make it better for everyone regardless of their ZIP code.”

“I asked people what they would like changed in the City of Omaha, and it was ‘a less segregated and equitable city.’ Almost every door.”

“It’s about being connected to community, understanding what the community wants, and having the integrity to do the right thing, even though it’s tough.”

“I want the third term not to make history. I want the third term to finish a lot of the things I started. We have great momentum. We are on the right track.”

