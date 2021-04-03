Advertisement

2 W. Nebraska college students die at aviation facility

(KNEP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - Two Western Nebraska Community College students died in an accident at the school’s aviation maintenance facility at the Sidney airport.

In a news release, the college said the students died Thursday “as a result of a tragic accident” but didn’t give details about what happened. Officials won’t release the names of the students who were killed until their families can be notified.

The college says in the release that officials will assist local authorities in an investigation of the accident. The college’s website says the aviation program prepares students for entry-level aviation maintenance technician jobs.

Western Nebraska Community College has campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery drivers say they weren't paid
Unpaid delivery drivers say folded Omaha company owes them a final paycheck
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton
A crash near 49th & NW Radial Hwy has left one person dead, and the driver facing motor vehicle...
Driver facing motor-vehicle homicide charges after fatal crash on Northwest Radial Highway
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Yutan residents push back on solar farm
‘Go somewhere else’: Yutan residents grow frustrated with solar farm developers

Latest News

Parents among 3 charged in death of 5-month-old Iowa baby
Animal rights group says 91 pigs died in cold at pork plant
Iowa’s Luka Garza named AP men’s college player of the year
Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout