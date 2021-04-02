Advertisement

SNAP benefits increasing 15% on Tuesday

(WCAX)
By Taleisha Newbill and Gina Dvorak
Apr. 2, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - SNAP recipients in Nebraska getting benefits for March will also receive an emergency 15% increase to their minimum and maximum allotments on Tuesday.

The increased benefits will be issued directly on the recipients’ EBT cards, so they won’t have to take any further actions. Officials say additional emergency supplemental allotments will continue to be issued separately from regular SNAP issuances.

Benefit amounts will be based on the household’s regular monthly allotment for March. Four-person households that had been receiving $500, for example, will see an increase in $282 and receive $782 in benefits for the month.

With the additional allotments, the total SNAP benefits for various household sizes are as follows:

  • $234 for one-person households
  • $430 for two-person households
  • $616 for three-person households
  • $782 for four-person households
  • $929 for five-person households
  • $1,114 for six-person households
  • $1,232 for seven-person households
  • $1,408 for eight-person households

In March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it had increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act went into effect in Dec. 27, putting in place a 115% increase on the maximum and minimum SNAP allotments from Jan. 1-June 30. The announcement came as a relief to many Nebraskans who, months earlier, had been imploring Gov. Pete Ricketts to extend the enhanced benefit the federal government had made available earlier in the year. After mounting pressure, the governor announced Nov. 5 that the state would apply for additional emergency funds.

