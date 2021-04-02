Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sunny, windy and hazy as the warmth builds in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South winds overnight have sent some smoke our direction from the Flint Hills in Eastern Kansas. That will drop the air quality at times and add a smoky smell to the air occasionally. That south wind will help warm us up today as well with a high near 70 degrees likely.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts will easily reach 35 mph this afternoon and could briefly hit 40 mph at times. That will increase the fire danger. Therefore a Red Flag Warning is in place. Any open burning is strongly discouraged as the wind will make fires behavior unpredictable.

Red Flag Warning (WOWT)

Warmer air continues to move in this weekend with highs in the upper 70s likely Saturday. With the lack of wind, it looks to be the better of the two days this Easter Weekend. Highs will reach the 80s on Easter but that comes along with a breezier south with and the threat of a storm or two after sunset as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

