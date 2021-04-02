Advertisement

Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits

By DAVID PITT
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that will make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

As of July 1, people will be able to buy handguns from private, non-licensed sources such as websites, gun shows, and individuals without a permit or background check. People also will be able to carry a gun into public places such as grocery stores and malls without prior safety training or a permit.

The bill Reynolds signed Friday passed the House and Senate with support from only one Democrat. Most Democrats called the measure a dangerous reversal of commonsense safety measures.

Republicans insist it recognizes that keeping and bearing arms is a fundamental right for law-abiding citizens.

