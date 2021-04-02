Advertisement

Iowa virus cases up as young adults see increased infections

(Associated Press)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to over 200 as the state reported another 616 confirmed cases with much of the increase due to infections of young people.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 204 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 people admitted in the previous 24 hours, both increases over the day before. The state listed an additional eight deaths, bringing the total to 5,751 deaths.

Data shows young adults are a significant segment of those testing positive, as 27% of the positive cases reported in the past seven days are aged 18 to 29.

