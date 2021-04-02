Advertisement

Ex-Omaha worker sentenced for postal funds theft scheme

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 44-year-old Cameron Hogan, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for misappropriation of postal funds. Prosecutors say federal agents began investigating the case last year at a west Omaha post office, where Hogan was employed as a lead sales and services associate.

Investigators say Hogan admitted to issuing fraudulent refunds and voided transactions and using taking the money from those actions for his own use.

