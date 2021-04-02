Ex-Omaha worker sentenced for postal funds theft scheme

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 44-year-old Cameron Hogan, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for misappropriation of postal funds. Prosecutors say federal agents began investigating the case last year at a west Omaha post office, where Hogan was employed as a lead sales and services associate.

Investigators say Hogan admitted to issuing fraudulent refunds and voided transactions and using taking the money from those actions for his own use.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.