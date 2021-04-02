Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide after crash on 49th & NW Radial Hwy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a woman died after being thrown from a car, early Friday morning.

She was a passenger, the driver of that car, 26-year-old Edward D. Purvis Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, as well as reckless driving.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m.-- when investigators say the car slammed into a light pole and flipped over.

The passenger was thrown from the crash from the impact--she later died at the hospital.

The woman who died has been identified as 23-year-old Ava-Lepree Carroll-Fansler of Papillion.

Investigators say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

They say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Purvis Jr. has been booked in Douglas County Jail.

