Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide after crash on 49th & NW Radial Hwy

By Evan Hummel
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a woman died after being thrown from a car, early Friday morning.

She was a passenger, the driver of that car, 26-year-old Edward D. Purvis Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, as well as reckless driving.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m.-- when investigators say the car slammed into a light pole and flipped over.

The passenger was thrown from the crash from the impact--she later died at the hospital.

The woman who died has been identified as 23-year-old Ava-Lepree Carroll-Fansler of Papillion.

Investigators say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

They say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Purvis Jr. has been booked in Douglas County Jail.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story on-air and online.

