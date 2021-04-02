Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy this evening, 80s likely this weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds and sunshine brought a big warm-up to the metro today, temperatures soaring into the low to mid-70s, nearly 15 degrees above average for early April. The southwest winds gusting over 40mph at times will continue into the early evening. With dry vegetation around the region, those gusty winds combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity will create high fire danger through sunset. Winds will die down overnight, though temperatures remain mild. Lows tonight only dip back into the middle 40s.

Winds will be much lighter by Saturday morning, with clear skies and mild temperatures. With sunny skies, we will see another quick warm-up with temperatures in the middle 60s by Noon, and highs in the mid and even upper 70s around the metro. Really a beautiful day to get outdoors. Even warmer conditions are likely on Sunday, with highs topping out in the low 80s. Winds will increase once again on Sunday, with gusts over 30mph possible. That could make outdoor activities a little more difficult, especially in the afternoon and evening when winds will be the strongest.

Sunday Afternoon Temperatures
Sunday Afternoon Temperatures(WOWT)

Very warm conditions will liner on Monday, though we will see some slight rain chances. A brief shower is possible early on Monday, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s. Another chance for rain and perhaps storms will arrive late Monday evening, into the overnight. Rain is not expected to be widespread at this time. Storm chances will continue to increase on Tuesday, with the highest chances for showers and storms coming in on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly cool as well, dropping back into the 60s on Wednesday, and 50s on Thursday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong storm or two will be possible on Tuesday, so stay tuned for updates.

