Creighton advances to another BIG EAST championship match

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament Creighton heads to the championship match with a ton of momentum after beating Connecticut in three sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.

Annika Welty and Keeley Davis led the way for the Bluejays with 12 kills apiece. Ellie Bolton added 17 digs with a career-high three aces. After controlling the first set, the Bluejays found themselves in a tough position in the second set. They trailed 11-4 and 21-16 before prevailing and that comeback felt like a turning point.

The Jays are now 7-1 in BIG EAST semifinal matches. Up next Creighton will run into Marquette, a team that also swept its semifinal match. The two teams split two matches earlier in the season that were also played in Omaha. That will be an 11:30 a.m. start Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.