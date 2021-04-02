Advertisement

Crash near 50th & NW Radial Hwy sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital with life-saving measures in place
A crash near 50th & NW Radial Hwy sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
A crash near 50th & NW Radial Hwy sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Omaha Police(WOWT)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person had to be taken to the hospital with CPR in progress after a single-car crash, early Friday morning.

It happened near 50th & NW Radial Highway, just after 12:30 a.m.

It appears a car slammed into a pole then flipped.

Omaha Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Right now, details are limited, and no identities have been released.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery drivers say they weren't paid
Unpaid delivery drivers say folded Omaha company owes them a final paycheck
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton
Yutan residents push back on solar farm
‘Go somewhere else’: Yutan residents grow frustrated with solar farm developers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday April 01 COVID-19 update: Federal program vaccinations available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies
Ricketts: Nebraska ‘won’t participate’ in vaccine passports

Latest News

Parents are asking for more security at The Hub after a pattern of violence and fighting has...
Council Bluffs parents call for increased safety at The Hub
Donation centers explain why plasma is needed even after vaccination
Donation centers explain why plasma is needed even after vaccination
Top doctor warns rising cases of COVID in Douglas County could mean trouble
People meet to learn information about a plan for agricultural housing
Questions about proposed housing for agriculture workers