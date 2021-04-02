Crash near 50th & NW Radial Hwy sends one to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital with life-saving measures in place
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person had to be taken to the hospital with CPR in progress after a single-car crash, early Friday morning.
It happened near 50th & NW Radial Highway, just after 12:30 a.m.
It appears a car slammed into a pole then flipped.
Omaha Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Right now, details are limited, and no identities have been released.
