CDC: people can travel with masks after vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel inside and outside the country.

The CDC states that fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get COVID-19 and travelers like Amos are excited to be traveling.

“When you’re traveling, it has a special feeling. Yes, different is going on and it’s amazing,” said Sioux City resident, Amos Gayetaye.

Tomorrow, he plans on flying out to France and then out to West African in Liberia. With the new guidelines and being fully vaccinated, he feels more comfortable with flying.

“When you are not sick, you are absolutely going to be happy and be relived everywhere you’re going,” said Amos.

Businesses like Pauli’s, inside the airport, have seen a recent uptick in business since the vaccines have rolled out. Now, with the new CDC travel guidelines and vaccines being open to most of the public, they expect more foot traffic.

“People are feeling more safe. I think that this summer will be a good turnaround point for the whole country,” said Operations Manager, Rick Andres.

It’s something that brings hope to the sports lounge.

“We’re very excited. We hope that everyone comes out and visits us. We do need the businesses like everywhere else,” said Rick.

Andres says he still thinks people should take a side of caution when traveling. The CDC says while traveling, still, wear your mask during times of transportation, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.

