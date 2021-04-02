Advertisement

CDC: people can travel with masks after vaccination

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel inside and outside the country.

The CDC states that fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get COVID-19 and travelers like Amos are excited to be traveling.

“When you’re traveling, it has a special feeling. Yes, different is going on and it’s amazing,” said Sioux City resident, Amos Gayetaye.

Tomorrow, he plans on flying out to France and then out to West African in Liberia. With the new guidelines and being fully vaccinated, he feels more comfortable with flying.

“When you are not sick, you are absolutely going to be happy and be relived everywhere you’re going,” said Amos.

Businesses like Pauli’s, inside the airport, have seen a recent uptick in business since the vaccines have rolled out. Now, with the new CDC travel guidelines and vaccines being open to most of the public, they expect more foot traffic.

“People are feeling more safe. I think that this summer will be a good turnaround point for the whole country,” said Operations Manager, Rick Andres.

It’s something that brings hope to the sports lounge.

“We’re very excited. We hope that everyone comes out and visits us. We do need the businesses like everywhere else,” said Rick.

Andres says he still thinks people should take a side of caution when traveling. The CDC says while traveling, still, wear your mask during times of transportation, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery drivers say they weren't paid
Unpaid delivery drivers say folded Omaha company owes them a final paycheck
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton
Yutan residents push back on solar farm
‘Go somewhere else’: Yutan residents grow frustrated with solar farm developers
A crash near 49th & NW Radial Hwy has left one person dead, and the driver facing motor vehicle...
Driver facing motor-vehicle homicide charges after fatal crash on Northwest Radial Highway
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday April 01 COVID-19 update: Federal program vaccinations available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy this evening, 80s likely this weekend
Nebraska lawmaker proposes bill to revise fireworks
David's Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy this evening, 80s likely this weekend
Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits