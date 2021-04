OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citing “drier than normal conditions,” Douglas County Fire chiefs put a “burn ban” into effect Friday morning.

The ban will remain in place “until further notice,” according to a release from a county fire spokesman.

Due to the drier than normal conditions, a burn ban has been issued for Douglas County as of today, 4/2/21 at 0700... Posted by Omaha Fire Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

The area was placed in a burn ban about a month ago, on March 7. It lasted about a week, lifting on March 15.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.