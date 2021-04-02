Bald eagle population soaring in Nebraska following nationwide trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recently endangered and beloved bald eagle has made national headlines for the massive comeback the species has made in the last decade.

Last month, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced that in the last 10 years, the population of the raptor has quadrupled. The once nearly-extinct bird has also made a comeback in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the population has grown so much that they’ve stopped keeping track.

“We actually stopped surveying nesting bald eagles in 2017 because the numbers were increasing so quickly and it was very difficult to monitor them efficiently,” said Joel Jorgensen, the Nongame Bird Program Manager for Nebraska Game and Parks.

Local birds of prey and raptor rescues say they have seen an increase in the bald eagle in their care in more recent years, too.

“It’s just awesome because when I first started, Nebraska did not have any breeding bald eagles at all,” said Betsy Finch, the Director of the Raptor Care Alliance.

Finch has been involved with rescuing large birds since the 1980s. She and her husband, Doug, treat and rehab injured birds at their multi-acre plot in Elmwood, Nebraska.

Now in her 70s, Finch says she’s dedicated a big portion of her life to helping eagles, owls, vultures, and many more.

“I love the job and that helps a lot,” she said.

Jorgensen says the recovery for the bald eagle in Nebraska began in the 1990s, around the time the state had its first modern and successful nesting pair of eagles. At the time, he says the goal was to increase the number of nests in Nebraska to 10.

Now, the state is aware of more than 200 nesting bald eagles.

“No one really ever imagined, at least in Nebraska, that we’d have that many nesting bald eagles again over 200 and certainly those numbers have likely increased since 2017. So it would not surprise me if we had over 300 nesting bald eagles in the state at this time,” Jorgensen said.

The booming population can be explained by the government banning shooting and hunting of the bald eagle, combined with the discontinued use of the harmful pesticide DDT, which decimated thousands of eagles after ingestion.

But illegal shooting is still one of the biggest threats to the bald eagle in Nebraska, right behind lead poisoning and car collisions.

“This year so far we’ve gotten 12 bald eagles and three goldens eagles, and of the goldens, two of the three died from lead poisoning, and of the balds, 10 of the 12 died,” Finch said.

The lead is likely being ingested by the bird in the environment, which Finch says is hard to prevent.

“It may just be something we have to deal with.”

However, the Finches say there are little ways to help, like hunters switching to copper bullets instead of lead, so the bald eagles don’t ingest the fragments of bullets that have been left behind. Doug Finch made the switch to copper bullets 10-15 years ago.

The couple says they’ve also found lead in bald eagles they’ve treated for getting hit by cars. They believe it could be caused by lead poisoning, too.

Too much lead in their bodies causes them to lose their intense strength in their wings and claws, which could result in them not being able to move out of the way of a fast-moving vehicle.

Last year, the couple rehabbed 27 bald eagles, of which a small number of them were treated for gunshot wounds from illegal shooting.

“We see that more often than we’d like, we get several in a year that are shot.”

Despite the threats they face today, the population of the enormous bird is still growing and thriving. U.S. Fish & Wildlife estimate there are more than 315,000 of them across the United States.

Ten years ago, there were only 72,000. Although in Nebraska the exact number of bald eagles isn’t known, they’ve increased so much that it’s not uncommon to see the birds nesting inside city limits.

“They’re a very adaptable bird as we’re seeing, so I expect we’ll see more and more bald eagles nesting in close proximity to humans as time goes on,” Jorgensen says.

“They may be getting more used to being in more public areas as well which in a way is great because then more people get to see them, which is awesome,” Finch says.

Game and Parks say the best place to watch for bald eagles is near any body of water in Nebraska, excluding parts of the panhandle. However, they remind citizens that birds are still protected.

Tampering with them or their nests, along with shooting them, is illegal. The bald eagle was removed from the endangered species list in 2007.

