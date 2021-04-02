Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man in Mason City shooting death

Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder.
Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder.(Mason City Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police say a person has been fatally shot in Mason City and an arrest warrant has been issued charging a man with murder in the case.

The Mason City Police Department says in a news release Friday that the shooting happened late Wednesday night. Officers called to the scene found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died at an area hospital, and police have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender. Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting.

