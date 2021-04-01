Advertisement

Work progressing at abandoned Sarpy County property

By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have their eye on an eyesore, and are following up after a 6 On Your Side report earlier this week.

La Vista Code Enforcement stepped in to handle violations and push for clean up went to work on the backyard of an abandoned house that became filled with junk and overgrown weeds following.

“Hopefully, they’ll progress from cleaning it up to look better, so the inside we can get some decent neighbors in here,” neighbor Bill Wolf said. “That’s what the neighborhood needs is somebody to come back in the house and not just leave the sill thing vacant.”

Neighbors have maintained the front yard, but the backyard has been a different story with so many hazards. It was filled with junk and overgrown weeds.

After U.S. Bank brought in a cleanup contractor, the property improved. LaVista code enforcement stepped in to handle violations and push for cleanup. Broken branches were picked up, and items that were scattered around the backyard have been collected. A mower sits ready to cut the overgrown backyard.

Neighbors said the homeowner walked away in 2019 and the mortgage went into default. However, the lender is not the owner of record yet.

Foreclosures have been delayed during the pandemic.

