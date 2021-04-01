Advertisement

Unpaid delivery drivers say folded Omaha company owes them a final paycheck

By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Shock and worry Wednesday night for Omaha-metro area package delivery drivers as the company they drove for has suddenly shut down — and put the brakes on their paychecks.

After learning her way around the package delivery business, Faith Gatewood is open to working long hours as a driver for Lark Logistics.

“Usually I got done like around nine o’clock, 10 o’clock,” she said.

But Gatewood said that with no prior notice, the owner of Lark Logistics closed the door on the delivery company. Drivers who expected final paychecks last Friday got messages instead.

“I text him this on Sunday. I said that, ‘I need my money. I’m in a rut. You owe me money,” said Kristina Valasek, another driver for Lark Logistics. “And he said Monday will be the absolute latest day to get paid. And did you get paid? No.”

The two drivers said Lark Logistics owes them a last paycheck of $2,000 or more.

“It’s the first of the month tomorrow — I don’t know how any of us are going to pay rent if we don’t get it,” Gatewood said.

Valasek is also frustrated.

“I’m mad because I have to take care of my family. I have daycare to pay for I have medical bills to pay for,” she said.

The owner of Lark Logistics, Justin Poots, returned calls from 6 News, saying “no comment,” and that he’s getting a lawyer. He wouldn’t say when the drivers might be paid.

Demanding delivery on approximately 2.5 weeks of wages, the drivers say they’re driven, repeatedly texting the owner of the company and filing complaints with the Nebraska Department of Labor. An agency spokesperson said they actively investigate all wage complaints, but don’t name companies.

The drivers said Lark Logistics was a third-party delivery service for Amazon packages and that Amazon paid Lark, which would then pay drivers.

Amazon has not yet responded to inquiries about the issue.

