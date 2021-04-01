Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly out the door but the warming trend starts today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting out in the 20s once again but this will be the coldest morning we have for quite a while. Sunny skies will start the warming trend this afternoon that will continue into the weekend. We’ll make it into the 50s this afternoon, still not quite as warm as our average high of 58 this time of year.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind will be much lighter today at only 5-15 mph so the 50s in the afternoon should be much more enjoyable. Those south winds will start to increase a bit overnight into Friday morning. That will keep our lows above freezing in the mid 30s.

South winds are likely to gust to near 40 mph into the afternoon Friday. They’ll be very noticeable but they’ll also help warm us to near 70 degrees for a high.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Something else to watch for with that south wind Friday will be smoke production in Kansas. More prescribed burns are on the schedule in the Flint Hills to our south so if those go ahead as scheduled we’ll likely see some of that smoke head our direction by Friday.

Warmth is on track for Easter weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday. A little bit of a south breeze is expected Sunday too. Small chance of a storm or two well after sunset Sunday night.

Easter Weekend
Easter Weekend(WOWT)

