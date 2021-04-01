Advertisement

Property taxes scam letters hitting Douglas County mailboxes

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam(ABC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office is warning property owners about a tax scam letter some residents have reported.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a copy of the letter,” Thursday’s release from the treasurer’s office states.

The “angry” phishing letters tell recipients they have unpaid or delinquent real-estate taxes and prompt them to call in to resolve the matter, according to the release.

“Please DO NOT respond directly to these scam letters, and do not call the phone number on their letter,” the release states.

(WOWT)

Douglas County residents with questions about the status of their property taxes are instead asked to call the treasurer’s office at 402-444-7103 or visit one of the following locations:

  • North Customer Service Center, 7414 N. 30th St.
  • South Customer Service Center, 4202 S. 50th St.
  • Midtown Customer Service Center, 411 N. 84th St.
  • Maple Customer Service Center, 15335 W. Maple Road
  • Millard Customer Service Center, 5730 S. 144th St.

“Our staff will be more than happy to help you,” the release states.

