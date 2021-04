OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is unveiling the new permanent home for Stingray Beach at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, will share information about the exhibit while Zoo Education students help feed the stingrays.

