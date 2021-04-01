Omaha Fire’s second medic unit going back into service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City leaders are seeing the math. As the population density of Omaha keeps growing, it has the fire chief asking the mayor for another ambulance.

A decade ago, as part of budget cuts from a previous administration, the down fire station went from two medic units down to one. Thursday morning, the second ambulance — Medic 2 — goes back into service.

The bay had been empty — one of a handful of pieces of equipment falling victim to budget cuts during the Suttle administration. But Medic 2 will again start making calls at 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We have some medic units with over 4,000 calls per year, so Medic 2 is the right thing to do,” Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen said.

To be clear: It’s not that there was just one medic unit to answer all the downtown medical calls the last few years. When Mayor Jean Stothert first took office eight years ago, she brought it Medic 3. While based in a different fire station in south Omaha, it helped backfill any gaps in response calls downtown.

Now, it won’t be needed as much with Medic 2 on board.

“So we added Medic 3, but we still felt like we had the added coverage of Medic 3, because of the growth downtown that we are seeing now and all the new development — condos, townhouses — it’s time to put it back,” Stothert said.

Olsen said he identified some efficiencies in the year’s budget, which allowed Medic 2 to make a comeback sooner than originally planned; and by shifting current paramedics into this fire station to manage the workload.

Next year, there will be six new firefighters put in the budget to operate Medic 2.

