Democratic challenger in Iowa Congressional race concedes

(WOWT) - Democratic Iowa Congressional candidate Rita Hart on Wednesday conceded the very close race for the state’s 2nd District House seat to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, congratulating her opponent.

The race was the closest in the nation, decided by just six votes.

Iowa’s Secretary of State certified the results of the election months ago, but Hart had been holding out, hoping to get dozens of rejected ballots entered into the count. She said earlier last week that 22 uncounted ballots had been found, and taking her case to the House Administration Committee.

Also last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Republican Party called out Democrats for the actions in the race and called on Hart to concede.

—

6 News producer Erik Whitmore and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

