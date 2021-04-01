Advertisement

Deb Fischer says she won’t run for Governor

Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced she will not run for Nebraska Governor in 2022.

Sen. Fischer made the announcement on Newsradio 1110 KFAB.

“The Senate is where I want to continue to serve. So, no, I am not running for Governor,” Fischer said Thursday on “KFAB’s Morning News.”

“I love the work I do; I am a legislator; I am a policymaker,” Fischer said.

Fischer went on to thank the people who encouraged her to run for Governor.

Incumbent Pete Ricketts cannot run because of term limits.

Rep. Don Bacon announced in March that he also would not be running for governor.

