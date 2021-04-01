David’s Evening Forecast - Still cool today, but much warmer for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start to the day around the area, temperatures plunged to 20 degrees in the metro, with many areas falling all the way into the teens. Thankfully plenty of sunshine has helped to warm us back up today. Temperatures are still below average for April 1st, but warmer than yesterday. We should see temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the early evening hours. We will cool back into the 40s after sunset, with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Skies remain clear, but south winds will slowly increase overnight, helping to keep us warmer than last night.

Gusty south winds will return on Friday, helping to boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, those winds may also pull in some of the smoke from the controlled burns in the Flint Hills. This may create some air quality issues around the region, with the possibility of a smoky smell in the air.

Flint Hills Smoke forecast for Friday (WOWT)

Fantastic weather is expected for the weekend. Light winds and plenty of sun will make for great conditions for any outdoor activities on Saturday. Temperatures should warm into the middle 70s, with a south breeze around 10 to 15mph. Winds may be a bit stronger on Sunday, but still very warm with highs around 80 degrees. The warmth should last into at least Monday before a slightly more active weather pattern bring us a few rain chances and cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

