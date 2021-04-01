Council Bluffs residents concerned about speeding along construction detour routes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs residents say safety is becoming a big concern during the newest round of construction on West Broadway, a major thoroughfare.

Detours are taking people through residential areas. Neighbors are urging people to slow down.

“We have all the kids around here. Somebody’s going to get hurt,” Scott Flaharty said.

Flaharty lives on Avenue B. During the day, he watches his 2-year-old grandaughter.

On a nice day, you can usually find them outside playing. The new detour along this road is making it increasingly difficult to do that.

“They just fly up and down the street. They don’t care. They see the kids on their bikes, they see kids out playing and they just fly. It’s usually between the railroad tracks and 16th street,” said Flaharty.

CBPD said they are stepping up patrols in the area adding extra units to the detour.

“The Sgt. has let all the officers know. And we have officers on every shift so they will be working on it to try and address those problems for folks,” CBPD Lt. Darren Budd said.

But it’s not just this area that’s becoming an issue.

On West Broadway near 16th Street, traffic is bumper to bumper almost all times of the day. That’s because right now the intersection is a four-way-stop.

“You come over the viaduct where you can’t actually see the construction until you are in it,” said Lt. Budd.

CBPD says that will be temporary, though. Crews are working to get traffic lights installed as quickly as possible.

Until then, the detours on Avenue B and Second Avenue are your best bet.

“If we are able to let people know there are detours out there they can take those detours and hopefully we are not going to have, you know, road rage incidents or other issues that come up with having to sit in traffic,” said Lt. Budd.

Both police and neighbors in those residential areas have the same message.

“Slow down!”

Right now, the final phase of construction on west broadway is scheduled to be complete by November.

