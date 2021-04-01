Advertisement

Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton

Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in the semifinals in the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christian Bishop intends to transfer from Creighton and find a new basketball home.

The junior forward announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday night.

Bishop, who mainly started at center the last two seasons for the Bluejays, was a vital part of the team’s success the last two seasons and will leave a hole to fill as a screen and roll player who expanded his offensive role immensely in 2021 in addition to what he brought on defense.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans of new OPS high school continues after neighbors disapproval
Longtime eyesore in Sarpy County gets attention
Omaha Crime Stoppers are looking for information after Freedom Park was vandalized.
5 people identified in Freedom Park vandalism
Omaha mayor announces MOU for Project NExT
Omaha commits $93 million to UNMC Project NExT partnership
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday March 30 COVID-19 update: CHI Health vaccinating disabled, caregivers Friday

Latest News

An empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE on Wednesday, 3/31/21.
Husker spring football notes: Mike Dawson takes lead on special teams, Thomas Fidone transitions to college football
Brian Southworth analyzes pitches with Creighton Prep freshman Michael Meckna at Wired Training...
Wired Training Center uses technology to improve baseball players’ skills
Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah