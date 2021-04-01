Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christian Bishop intends to transfer from Creighton and find a new basketball home.

The junior forward announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday night.

Christian Bishop has entered his name in the transfer portal and will look for a new home after a couple of great years at #Creighton https://t.co/ZCjVmaT4uY — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) April 1, 2021

Bishop, who mainly started at center the last two seasons for the Bluejays, was a vital part of the team’s success the last two seasons and will leave a hole to fill as a screen and roll player who expanded his offensive role immensely in 2021 in addition to what he brought on defense.

