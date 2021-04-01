Advertisement

Athlete of the week: Bergan’s Lauren Baker

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One trip to state is enough to make a lifelong memory but eight is a feat so high nobody would ever expect it. Lauren Baker at Archbishop Bergan did just that in her four years playing varsity volleyball and basketball.

It’s impressive to play varsity as a freshman in one sport, two is even better, but then add the success and Lauren has a ton to be proud of once she looks back at high school.

Her sophomore year was the best when the Knights won state championships in both sports.

She’s a middle in the fall and a guard in the winter. In basketball this past season Lauren averaged 17 points per game and it was extremely rare when she did not reach double digits. However, her greatest contribution is how she sets the tone as a leader. One player has can’t take any team to state, Bergan did it together.

Lauren will play in college next year at Concordia.

