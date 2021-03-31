Tuesday March 30 COVID-19 update: CHI Health vaccinating disabled, caregivers at Friday clinic

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

CHI Health to vaccinate disabled, caregivers

The Nebraska Dept of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and their caregivers on Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The location is at CHI Health Center Hall A, 455 N 10th Street. Official say to park in lot B and there are about 1,000 appointments currently available.

The time slots are first come, first serve basis and the registration opened on Tuesday and closes on Thursday, April 1 at 3 p.m.

It’s required to register for an appointment and the second dose will be on Tuesday, April 27. They also say more vaccination events in Nebraska for the IDD community are in the planning process and will be announced soon.

DHHS say people with IDD are at a higher risk of the virus and it’s estimated through research, that adults with Down syndrome are almost five times more likely to die from COVID-19. They continue to say isolation during the pandemic can be very hard on people with special needs due to community participation and inclusion being essential to their development.

FAQs answered by DHHS

Which vaccine will be administered at the clinic? Attendees will receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine

I do not have insurance. Can I still get vaccinated? Yes, you do not need insurance to be vaccinated. However, if you do have insurance, we will request a copy of your insurance card. Please bring this with you.

Do I need to register again for the April 27 clinic? No, you will only need to register once. The time you choose will be the time for both clinics.

I received my first dose elsewhere (such as a previous employer or health department). Can I receive a second dose at this clinic? No, we are not able to administer second doses for this event. Individuals needing their second dose administered should contact their local health department, medical provider, or pharmacy.

Is this clinic open to the public? No, this clinic is only for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

Can I register after April 1? No, registration closes at 3 p.m. on April 1.

Can I receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if I had a positive COVID-19 case in the last 90 days? Yes, you can receive the vaccine if you are out of quarantine or you are 10 days past your positive test date or first onset of symptoms.

I received a different vaccine (e.g., flu, hepatitis, shingles) in the last 14 days. Can I still receive the COVID-19 vaccine? No, per CDC guidelines, you will need to wait at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you received any other vaccine.

I just received a tuberculin (TB) skin test when starting my new job. Can I still get the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, the TB skin test has no effect on your ability to receive the vaccination. However, it is recommended that if you need a TB skin test in the future that you wait four weeks after your COVID-19 vaccine.

When will I receive my vaccination card? You will receive a card after your first dose; you will need to bring the card with you to the second clinic on April 27.

Douglas County reports 128 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported it had confirmed 128 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 66,504 cases since the start of the pandemic.

To date, DCHD has confirmed 60,517 have recovered from the virus. The number of local COVID-19 deaths stands at 682.

DCHD also reported Tuesday that local hospitals were at 69% occupancy, with 468 beds available. ICUs were 68% occupied, with 109 beds available, the report states. Additionally, 70 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19, 29 of them in ICUs. In addition, 11 people confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The county is also monitoring 10 other people likely awaiting results of COVID-19 tests.

Douglas County info line near milestone

The Douglas County Health Department’s helpline, put in place more than a year ago, is on the verge of receiving its 50,000 call.

“The Information Line staff has been a remarkable part of our COVID-19 response,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said in the DCHD release. “We cannot thank them enough for what they have done.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

Nebraskans scouring for vaccine slots as availability grows

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Now that coronavirus vaccines are becoming more widely available in the state, many Nebraskans are scouring the internet in search of an appointment to get a shot. Michael Nollett of Lincoln said he hopes to land an appointment soon because pharmacies participating in a federal program in the state opened up vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. Local health officials remain focused on vaccinating people aged 50 and older across the state although some public health districts in rural areas are already offering the shots to all adults. Officials have said they expect to make the vaccines available to the general public statewide by late April or early May.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: These clinics will distribute 400 vaccinations each Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus located at North 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: These vaccination appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry. Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Md. Ctr. Dr. Ste 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

