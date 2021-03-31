Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A chilly couple of days before an Easter weekend warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have dipped into the 20s and 30s as we start off this Wednesday morning. Wind chills are in the 20s as well. You’ll need a coat the majority of the day even under sunny skies as highs only reach the upper 40s today.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts are expected to pick up once again today and play a factor in how our day goes. Gusts to 40 mph are likely at times which will elevate the fire danger once again.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Another cold night is on the way tonight with lows that will dip into the mid 20s leading to a hard freeze. Any plants that have started to grow could be damaged a bit by the early Thursday morning cold.

Morning Lows (WOWT)

With sunshine the rest of the week, we’ll warm up steadily heading into the weekend. Highs will jump back above average and make a run at 70 degrees by Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

