Ricketts: Nebraska ‘won’t participate’ in vaccine passports

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he would not allow vaccine passport programs in Nebraska.

“Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program,” the governor said in a statement Wednesday. “This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy.  Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”

Proposed vaccine passports, also known as “vax passes,” would document that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative.

EXPLAINER: Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?

The information is stored on a phone or other mobile device for the user to show as needed. The Biden administration and others want a paper version available, too.

They have gained wide support from airlines and the travel industry in recent weeks — and could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life, like at workplaces and schools.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

