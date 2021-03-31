Advertisement

Nebraska man found guilty in fatal 2018 kidnapping

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Nebraska man has been found guilty of helping kidnap a South Dakota woman who was later killed on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska.

Federal prosecutors said Ramon Simpson, 50, of Norfolk, was convicted Wednesday in the November 2018 kidnapping of Phyllis Hunhoff. Because the kidnapping resulted in Hunhoff’s death, Simpson faces a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors said Simpson and another man abducted Hunhoff in Utica, S.D. After they took the woman to Norfolk, Simpson left before the other man took her to the reservation where she was killed and her body set on fire.

The other man was convicted of murder last year.

