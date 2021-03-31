Advertisement

Nebraska advances bill to lay groundwork for suicide hotline

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal...
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Once it's implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday to lay the groundwork for an emergency suicide and mental health hotline.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval with a 41-0 vote.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced the measure in response to a new federal law that will create a 988 number for suicide prevention calls. The bill would create a task force with local stakeholders to help the state prepare and see what resources are needed.

Some lawmakers raised concerns that the task force could eventually come back with a funding request, which could mean a new fee impose on phone bills.

Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

