Man arrested in Texas in double murder extradited to Omaha

(AP) - Police say a man who was arrested in Texas last summer on suspicion of carrying out the July shooting deaths of two people outside an Omaha motel has been extradited to Omaha.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that John Parks Sr. was transported back to Omaha on Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Parks was arrested in August in Dallas on Nebraska warrants charging him with first-degree murder and other counts in the July 30 deaths of 36-year-old Nicole Hatten and 35-year-old Michael Harbour.

Both were shot outside a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha. Officers called to the motel found Hatten and Harbour with gunshot wounds, and both were declared dead at the scene. Police have not given a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.