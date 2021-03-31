Husker spring football notes: Mike Dawson takes lead on special teams, Thomas Fidone transitions to college football

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday was day two of spring football practice at Nebraska and several assistant coaches met with the media afterwards.

Mike Dawson spoke for the first time after head coach Scott Frost’s announcement on Monday that Dawson would take over as special teams coordinator.

“Getting to be up in front of the room, which is great, I love that I can be in contact and touch different positions groups than I normally would,” Dawson said. “I think that’s one of the exciting parts about doing special teams. You get to build relationships with the defensive positions. Maybe the DB’s or maybe the tight ends, things like that. I like that part about it. I’m excited about it.”

Speaking of DB’s, Travis Fisher believes the open cornerback spot is up for grabs and guys like Braxton Clark, Myles Farmer and Nadab Joseph all have a shot at it.

Fisher said most all of the younger players are working at both corner and safety right now.

He’s leaning heavily on Marqeul Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt to be leaders and help with the progression of the underclassmen.

The same could be said for Sean Beckton and the tight ends.

Beckton believes Austin Allen has been quite the leader so far in spring camp. Allen is on of those guys who gets the team organized and is on top of everything.

James Carnie and Thomas Fidone enrolled early and are in Lincoln, though Carnie is not fully healthy at the moment.

Beckton wants his veterans to help Fidone, Nebraska’s top recruit in the class of 2021 and the top tight end in the nation in his class.

“He’s got high praise coming out of high school, but he’s only a freshman. I’m coaching him just as hard as the old guys,” Beckton said.

“He’s got to understand the pace of play, [and] how guys move. They’re bigger, faster, they’re stronger -- and then all of the details that he wasn’t coached in high school. He’s got to understand details help you win routes. Details help you win in blocking schemes.”

There’s an opening on the offensive line and competition everywhere.

Greg Austin said there’s a number of players who are vying for positions and liked how they’re pushing each other.

Names Austin threw out there are Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Nouredin Nouili, and Ezra Miller.

He also noted he’s been impressed by freshman Teddy Prochazka out of Elkhorn South.

Overall, Austin wants to see improved play from the offensive line. He doesn’t believe they did enough on first and second downs in 2020 to be successful.

“All the things that we’re focusing on is going back to the basics, back to fundamentals... We’re running some of the same things. We’re just doing it a little bit better,” Austin said.

Nebraska is preparing for its annual Spring Game on May 1st.

