David’s Evening Forecast - Hard freeze tonight, warming up by Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frosty conditions this morning as gusty winds briefly calmed down, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 20s across much of the area. However, winds kick back up quickly, coming in from the northwest at 30-40mph at times this afternoon. Skies were mainly sunny, but the gusty northwest winds held temperatures to the mid and upper 40s for most of the area, well below average for the end of March. Winds will finally die down tonight, with continued clear skies. Temperatures will be on the cold side once again, with lows dipping into the middle 20s.

After a cold start, we will start to see slightly warmer weather on Thursday. Sunny skies and a south breeze should push highs back into the middle 50s. But the warm-up doesn’t stop there. Temperatures climb to around 70 by Friday afternoon, and into the middle 70s on Saturday. We will likely see our first 80-degree day of the year on Sunday, with highs topping out right at 80 in the metro, some parts of central Nebraska could be even warmer. The Summer-like temperatures may stick around for a few days, with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A slightly more active weather pattern should arrive by Tuesday night or Wednesday, bringing several chances for rain or storms, as well as slightly cooler weather. Temperatures likely dip back into the 60s and 70s, but remain above average for early April.

