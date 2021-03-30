Advertisement

Winds amplify fire near Carter Lake salvage yard

Fire fighters extinguishing the fire in Carter Lake Monday.(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire could be seen across the Omaha-metro for hours Monday.

The Carter Lake Volunteer Fire Department couldn’t immediately specify how it started, but said wind was a factor. Officials plan to release more details.

Fire Department coordinator Phil Newton said the fire ignited near City Motor Super Shop around 4:30 p.m. He says flames took off due to the wind—burning cars and fuel on the property.

Newton says if it weren’t for blowing winds, his firefighters—or City Motor Super Shop themselves—could have extinguished it. Instead, firefighters from Crescent and Omaha were called in to assist. The repair shop couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

The fire official says he plans to meet City Motor Super Shop on Tuesday to help identify how the fire started. Newton says he doesn’t believe anything criminal took place. The fire department plans to report details on the fire.

