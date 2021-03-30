Updates to the WOWT First Alert Weather App

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update from The Weather Company, which supplies data to the WOWT First Alert Weather App, will require some users to upgrade their operating system on their mobile device to continue use of the app.

The upgrade will affect both Apple and Android users. Apple users running IOS 11 or lower will need to update their IOS, and Android users running version 6 or lower will also need to update. If you do not update your operating system, you will not be able to install the newest versions of the WOWT First Alert Weather App, and will experience data loss as a result.

The version of the app you need to have is v5.0 or higher. You can update your operating system in your phone settings, and update the app by searching WOWT First Alert Weather in your app store. A link to our app in both the Apple App Store & Google Play can be found here on our website.

