Advertisement

Updates to the WOWT First Alert Weather App

First Alert App
First Alert App(WOWT)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update from The Weather Company, which supplies data to the WOWT First Alert Weather App, will require some users to upgrade their operating system on their mobile device to continue use of the app.

The upgrade will affect both Apple and Android users. Apple users running IOS 11 or lower will need to update their IOS, and Android users running version 6 or lower will also need to update. If you do not update your operating system, you will not be able to install the newest versions of the WOWT First Alert Weather App, and will experience data loss as a result.

The version of the app you need to have is v5.0 or higher. You can update your operating system in your phone settings, and update the app by searching WOWT First Alert Weather in your app store. A link to our app in both the Apple App Store & Google Play can be found here on our website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass opens vaccine to ages 50+; Three Rivers vaccinating ages 18+
Council Bluffs neighbors hire lawyer in continue fight to keep street open
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+

Latest News

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
LIVE: Omaha, UNMC/Nebraska Medicine announce Project NExT partnership
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and cooler weather settling in for midweek
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Thousands of volunteers across Iowa and Nebraska critical to COVID-19 vaccine rollout