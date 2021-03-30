Advertisement

Thousands of volunteers across Iowa and Nebraska critical to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As more and more vaccine becomes available there is concern over volunteer burnout
By Tara Campbell
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of volunteers across Nebraska and Iowa have stepped up to play a critical role in getting the COVID-19 vaccines out but there are rising concerns over whether it’s sustainable.

At this past weekend’s mass vaccination clinic in La Vista, roughly 4,000 people got their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, thanks in large part to the volunteer effort.

“I never thought that I ever again would be writing my name with RN behind my name,” said Cheri Anderson, but that’s exactly what she’s doing; coming out of retirement to help out. “I just felt like it was an opportunity to serve, and I actually got my RN reinstated to be able to volunteer as a vaccinator.”

She’s been giving shots since January, along with her daughter who’s also a nurse. “I asked her, ‘hey, would you like to come help me?’,” said Becca Warren. “I knew they were going crazy in their house and not doing anything and trying to be safe, so when I asked and she was like, ‘of, course, I’d love to,’.”

So far it’s that kind of enthusiasm fueling clinics mass vaccination clinics.

“You do need volunteers to pull this off, and a lot of volunteers are giving a lot of time and a lot of hours,” said Kyle Jensen, Owner, Community Pharmacy, noting there’s concern fatigue may start setting in. “There’s a lot of people who’ve been burning it on both ends for a long time, and I do get concerned that these volunteers will get burned out.”

Volunteers are doing everything from getting people properly registered to helping them find their seats. “Whoever’s interested in helping out at these things, I highly encourage anyone who’s interested in helping to get involved,” said Jensen.

As for the mother-daughter duo, they have no intention of slowing down.

“It’s been great,” said Anderson. “We decided to do this together, and it’s been a fun thing to do together.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday March 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County expanding vaccinations to ages 50+
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha

Latest News

Longtime eyesore in Sarpy County gets attention
Longtime eyesore gets attention-10 p.m.
Longtime eyesore gets attention-10 p.m.
Sustainability of COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers-10 p.m.
Sustainability of COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers-10 p.m.
Trees removed to build street-10 p.m.
Trees removed to build street-10 p.m.