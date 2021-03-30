Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and cooler weather settling in for midweek

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds have sent some cooler air our way and may have woken you up a time or two overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and likely won’t move very much today.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

North wind will become a bit more northwest by the afternoon and should back off a bit too. The strongest gusts will be in the 25-30 mph range by the afternoon as we are attempting to hit 50 degrees. The fire danger is lower today but it could still be easy for a fire to get out of control today too.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Wednesday will likely be a bit cooler yet with very noticeable northwest winds still in play. Highs in the 40s with wind gusts up near 40 mph from the northwest will be what we enjoy Wednesday. The sun will be shining though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Warmer days are on the way heading toward the end of the week. Easter weekend still looks fantastic with highs in the 70s and 80s on the way!

