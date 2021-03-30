Police: teens stole vat of holy water from a Catholic church

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A group of three teenagers was caught on video stealing a vessel of holy water from a Catholic church in Lincoln last weekend.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the thieves took the vat of holy water and the tool used to sprinkle holy water during a Mass in the gym of St. Michael Catholic Church on Saturday. Officials estimate the stolen items were worth $200.

Police hope to use the video of the theft to identify the juveniles who were involved.

