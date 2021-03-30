Plans of new OPS high school continues after neighbors disapproval

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozen of homeowners in a northwest Omaha neighborhood are disappointed tonight. They have failed to get a reprieve for grove trees and block street construction.

A week ago, residents of Pine Creek Villas at a dead end of Hanover Street scheduled an extension for future development. A half dozen trees stood in the way but tonight, those trees are gone.

Last week contractors removed the trees to make a way for a connecting street that neighbors don’t want.

“We’re sad that these trees are gone. And it’s for something that may or may not happen in the future,” said Homeowner Bob Schwarz.

Omaha Public School District is building a new high school on the property. The city is requiring OPS to extend Hanover Street to land that will eventually be developed through no plans are on the table yet.

But the city is planning ahead with a contractor already on site for the high school. Omaha’s planning director says the school district is following teh plan as approved.

