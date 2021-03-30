Pandemic the cause for soaring property assessments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After receiving their annual property assessment letters in the mail, many Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County residents all experienced something they’d never seen before: skyrocketing home values.

“I really don’t see how others are going to make it now, with this kind of increase across the board,” said Council Bluffs resident Larry Thornton Tuesday afternoon.

Thornton’s letter came in the mail Monday afternoon.

“When I opened it up, I was expecting an increase but ours increased $31,300 just for this next year alone, which it has increased before but not by this much of a jump,” he told 6 News.

Thornton isn’t alone. Residents on a local Facebook page seeking information about the new assessments reported similar increases, many ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, but some as high as $55,000.

“Personally, I feel like we’re still getting what we’re paying for, so I’m not going to complain too much about the assessment. I just wish it would’ve been a little more gradual because I know my taxes are going to hit me next year. Really hit me,” Thornton said.

The increasing assessments come as a shock to the county, too.

‘I’m surprised by all of it, I’ve been here 32 years and this is unprecedented, you can go talk to your local board of realtors who will say the same thing,” said Pottawattamie County Assessor Penny Ravlin. “There are properties selling on the west end years ago for $80,000 and [now] they’re selling for $140,000. I’ve never seen it.”

There are several factors that contribute to the increase, Ravlin said.

“It depends on your location, it depends on the last time we visited your property, depends on if we find improvements that we didn’t have to your property, if you’re out in the county it could be a different increase versus in town, those properties out in the county are selling a little higher with a lower tax rate,” she said.

The pandemic, of course, plays a role too. Mortgage and interest rates are low, and so is the number of homes for sale. However, demand remains high. Many homes nationwide are selling just days after being listed, and for well above the asking price.

Although Thornton, who has lived in his Council Bluffs home for 19 years, expects his family to be able to manage when it’s time to pay taxes, he knows that many others in town may not be. That’s why he says he wishes the increase or payments could be incremental.

“Many are living check to check, I don’t see how they can do this even if it’s 10k dollars, their taxes are going to go up a few hundred dollars. Can they afford a few hundred dollars a year? Probably not.”

Thornton asks for sympathy from the county and the assessor’s office, but Ravlin says she doesn’t make the rules. She just follows them.

“[In Iowa] we’re required to be at 100% market value. Buyers and sellers are setting that. We’re simply doing our job and catching up to that market,” she said.

A notice about the increasing assessments has been posted to the Pottawattamie County website. The notice also includes how to schedule an informal review of your property and where to go if you choose to protest the assessment.

