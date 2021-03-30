LIVE: Omaha, UNMC/Nebraska Medicine announce Project NExT partnership

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Jeffrey Gold joined Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert for a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to announce Project NExT, a partnership between the city and the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine.

Watch the announcement in a livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.