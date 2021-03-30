Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old in alleged sexual assault

(ap newsroom)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are putting the out word tonight that there may more sexual assault victims relating to disturbances in downtown Omaha last night.

Witnesses say a man approached them, made sexual comments, and attempted to touch them. Police say they have arrested the suspect involved in at least one of the incidents.

They have identified him as Larenz Lissa, 19, and OPD is unable to release a mugshot at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding similar incidents that occurred last night in the downtown area to call 402-444-5636.

