Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court appearance Monday, March 29, 2021, on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The alleged abuse occurred in 2020, court documents show.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said.

James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred in 2020, court documents show.

Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.

Shea, 52, plans to plead not guilty to the charges that he thinks should be dropped, Bautista said.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity. In general, the AP does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.

Shea won gold in the skeleton competition at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and is a third-generation Olympian.

Skeleton involves athletes racing headfirst down the ice at about 80 mph on a sled that looks like a large lunch tray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Mabior Mabior, 24.
Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha
Plans of new OPS high school continues after neighbors disapproval
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass opens vaccine to ages 50+; Three Rivers vaccinating ages 18+
Council Bluffs neighbors hire lawyer in continue fight to keep street open
Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old in alleged sexual assault

Latest News

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen...
Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Ralston’s Hinge Redevelopment Plan goes into the next phase
Tony the Tiger® teams up with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® superfan and legendary Hall of Famer...
Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal