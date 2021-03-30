Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The volleyball matches this week at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln are canceled due to the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff in caution of COVID-19.

The matches won’t be rescheduled and the decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon. The Huskers’ next game will be in the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15 at the CHI Health Center.

The regionals, semifinals, and finals will all be played at the CHI Health Center as well. The Huskers are ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Poll and overall, 14-2.

