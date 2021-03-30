Mistrial in trial of suspect in Lincoln officer’s stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of stabbing a Lincoln police officer ended in a mistrial after one of the attorneys was exposed to COVID-19.

The mistrial came Tuesday after opening statements began in the trial of 45-year-old Christopher Brennauer. He’s charged with stabbing Officer Kyle Russell in December 2018.

District Judge Teresa Luther told jurors before they were dismissed that one of the attorneys was exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19. A new jury will be called in May to hear the case.

