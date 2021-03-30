Advertisement

Mistrial in trial of suspect in Lincoln officer’s stabbing

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of stabbing a Lincoln police officer ended in a mistrial after one of the attorneys was exposed to COVID-19.

The mistrial came Tuesday after opening statements began in the trial of 45-year-old Christopher Brennauer. He’s charged with stabbing Officer Kyle Russell in December 2018.

District Judge Teresa Luther told jurors before they were dismissed that one of the attorneys was exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19. A new jury will be called in May to hear the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Mabior Mabior, 24.
Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha
Plans of new OPS high school continues after neighbors disapproval
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass opens vaccine to ages 50+; Three Rivers vaccinating ages 18+
Council Bluffs neighbors hire lawyer in continue fight to keep street open
Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old in alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Police: teens stole vat of holy water from a Catholic church
COVID-19 rent aid open to Omaha tenants, landlords April 5
Nebraska officers honor the life of Colorado officer killed in grocery store shooting
City of Omaha commits $93M to disaster response center-5 p.m.
City of Omaha commits $93M to disaster response center-5 p.m.