Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass opens vaccine to ages 50+; Three Rivers vaccinating ages 18+
Council Bluffs neighbors hire lawyer in continue fight to keep street open
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
The graffiti was sprayed on the church building at around 4 a.m. on Palm Sunday.
Church defaced with graffiti on Palm Sunday