GOP conservatives help medical marijuana advance in Kansas

(KY3)
By ANDY TSUBASA FIELD
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas medical marijuana supporters have found support from some conservative Republican legislators, allowing a proposal to advance after weeks of deliberations.

Some Republicans say they have been motivated by conservative neighbors Missouri and Oklahoma legalizing the medical use of marijuana in 2018 through ballot initiatives. Others say many of their constituents support it.

The state House Federal and State Affairs Committee on Monday approved the bill 13-8, sending it to the full House for approval. The measure has received pushback from law enforcement groups that say that there’s not enough evidence that marijuana can treat medical conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

